Registration opens for All-Energy 2026

Registration is now open for the 25th annual All-Energy Exhibition and Conference 2026, which will introduce new show floor features as part of a refreshed programme.

Returning to Glasgow’s SEC from 13 – 14 May, the UK’s leading low-carbon energy and renewables event will bring together an international delegation for fo-cused sessions exploring the priorities shaping the energy transition.

New for 2026, a dedicated Solar and Storage theatre will feature on the show floor, joining six established theatres delving into the sector’s most pressing priorities which include Innovation; Offshore & Onshore Wind and Marine Renewables; FutureGrid; and Future Talent. More than 300 exhibitors are expected, with exhibition space already over 80% sold, including Hitachi Energy, SSEN, OEUK, Enercon, and Nordex.

This year’s event will also introduce an Innovators Hub. In partnership with Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC), it will provide a dedicated showcase for delegates to meet innovators, start-ups, and disruptors shaping the future of low-carbon energy. Roundtables and workshops will also be new to All-Energy 2026, featuring interactive, discussion-led sessions offering deeper dives into key challenges and enabling peer-to-peer learning and collaboration.

Anam Khan, All-Energy Event Manager at RX Global, said: “We are incredibly excited to open registrations as we return to celebrate All-Energy’s 25th anniversary. This milestone year marks a clear evolution of the event, reflected in the refresh of our main conference, now the Strategic Summit, designed to deliver more focused, high-level discussions on the issues shaping the future of clean energy. While the show features a number of new events, popular features such as Meet the Buyer, Skill Zone, and the STEM & Education Programme will also remain.

“Across the show floor, we are introducing a more curated, panel-led content, working in partnership with industry organisations to bring engaging, relevant topics to each theatre. We are thrilled to be partnering with NZTC to launch the Innovator’s Hub and to be reintroducing Meet the Buyer to support the growing supply chain demands of the sector. We will also be launching the Women in New Energy Zone, in partnership with Energy Voice, which aims to bring together people of all genders from across the energy landscape to share knowledge through networking, mentoring, and collaboration. Together, these developments reflect our commitment to creating a more connected, impactful, and future-focused All-Energy experience.”

Last year’s event, saw over 13 000 attendees gather over the two days – an 11% increase on the year previous as the event continues to grow and attract an increasingly international audience.

Speakers and further details of the programme will be announced in the coming months.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global this year! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Magnomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!