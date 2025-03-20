Accelerating the market for energy storage in the US

2025 is already poised to unleash a new wave of opportunity in the energy storage sector, with strong growth predictions amounting to 10 GW of additional energy storage expected to be added to the impressive 30 GW of existing capacity. California has now surpassed 13 GW of grid scale energy storage installations, ERCOT continues to go from strength to strength and second-tier markets in the Midwest, Southeast, and New York are opening up for new deployment opportunities.

Although the recent change in administration brings both political and legislative uncertainty, the sentiment remains strong to raise capital, build projects, and understand new market opportunities within this increasingly competitive sector.

Energy Storage Summit USA 2025 provides the perfect platform to connect with key industry players across the entire eco-system in a rapidly evolving market and continues to be the main forum where attendees are guaranteed to meet all the most important stakeholders in one room.

Hosted in Texas, a renewable hub, as well as the driving force behind many energy storage installations in the US to date, the Summit is the perfect place for the industry to gather and address the most critical market issues of the moment. From tariffs and supply chain stability, evolving offtake structures, emerging markets, LDES opportunities, tax equity, asset management best practice, and more. Join us for intimate roundtable networking sessions, panel discussions, the Energy Storage USA Awards, and presentations with key developers, IPPs, RTOs, banks, software providers, consultancies, manufacturers, and technology providers. Together, the Summit aims to address and overcome the growing pains of this increasingly competitive industry.

