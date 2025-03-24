London’s largest solar industry event returns

Solar & Storage Live, the UK's largest event dedicated to solar and energy storage, returns to London on 2 – 3 April 2025. This highly anticipated, free-to-attend event will bring together 10 000 industry leaders, policymakers and innovators to explore the latest developments in the renewable energy sector and drive the transition to a net-zero future.

Solar & Storage Live London will showcase more than 150 exhibitors who will display cutting-edge technology and solutions in solar and energy storage, including leading names such as GivEnergy, Segen, JA Solar, Sunsynk, LONGi, British Solar Renewables, AIKO, and Huawei.

The show-floor agenda will feature over 60 hours of presentations addressing key challenges and opportunities such as the UK Solar Roadmap, the Warm Homes Fund, and the Review of Electricity Market Arrangements (REMA). Highlights include keynote addresses from:

Bill Esterson MP, Chair of the Energy Security and Net Zero Committee, who will discuss the policy landscape and future of the UK's energy transition.

Mete Coban MBE, Deputy Mayor of London for Energy and Environment, providing insights into London’s renewable energy strategy and the role of solar in the capital's net-zero goals.

Ian Brown, Head of Banking at the National Wealth Fund, speaking on funding opportunities and financial support for large scale renewable projects.

Juergen Maier, CEO of Great British Energy, sharing perspectives on building a resilient and sustainable energy infrastructure.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the latest advancements in solar panels, inverters, battery storage, and smart energy solutions, with live product demonstrations and expert advice available on the exhibition floor. New for 2025, this year’s event introduces some innovative features designed to support and accelerate solar and storage projects:

Meet the Installers Zone: Leading UK-based installers will be available to offer insights and advice, including DCL Renewables, Greenvolt Next, Kimble Solar, Perfect Sense Energy, Preserve First, AI Solar, Harvest Green Developments, and Ampergia.

The Installer Training Hub: Hands-on training in solar PV module and mounting, battery storage, and inverter installation and commissioning will be available, with sessions led by industry leaders including GoodWe, GSE Integration, and JA Solar.

Professional Services: Connect with solar project advisors, insurers, banks, and legal firms, including Greenhearth Energy, Triodos Bank, Two Blues Solar, Net Zero Asset Finance, PowerfulTechnology, Solar Tree, Instinctif Partners, PNR Consult, Qualitymark Protection, C&C Insurance Group, Willis, Miller Insurance, Sturdy Edwards Insurance Brokers, and Michelmores.

The Recruitment Zone: Focusing on attracting new talent into the industry, with companies including British Solar Renewables, Clarke Energy, Net Zero Careers Accelerator, HDM Solar, and NextEnergy Group showcasing job opportunities and hosting screening meetings.

Networking Opportunities: Free networking events facilitated by key industry associations including the Global Solar Council, Solar Nation, London & Partners, SolarAid, POWERful Women, and WiSEu.

Solar and Storage Live London, in partnership with Solar Energy UK, will provide a platform for industry collaboration, knowledge sharing and deal-making across the energy, finance, construction, and public sectors.

“This second edition of Solar and Storage Live in London will showcase the incredible innovation and leadership driving the UK’s renewable energy sector,” said Rebecca Sloan, General Manager, Solar and Storage Live London at Terrapinn. “With a strong line-up of exhibitors and speakers, including government policy makers, the event plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of solar and storage in the UK.”

“The Solar and Storage Live events are the highlight of the solar industry’s calendar. That’s even more so this year, with the industry gearing up for unprecedented expansion and the Solar Roadmap just around the corner,” added Chris Hewett, Chief Executive of Solar Energy UK. “Aside from being the number one networking opportunity for the year for those already in our fast-growing sector, it’s also a great way to join via our Recruitment Zone and gain new skills at the Installer Training Hub.”

