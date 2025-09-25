ABB opens hydroelectric power generator line at Ring Motor factory in Spain

ABB has started up its hydroelectric power generator refurbishment line at its Ring Motor factory in Bilbao, Spain. The new line has been commissioned on a site which was previously known for its expertise and production of similar hydropower technologies. For customers, it means a new factory set-up close to their own operations, a European capability to help them upgrade equipment at lifecycle milestones for enhanced operational safety, performance, and efficiency of their plants.

The hydropower market in Europe is marked by aging infrastructure, yet it is responsible for up to 20% of the electricity produced in the region at around 260 GW of installed capacity. Generators within facilities such as hydroelectric dams are reaching their service lifetime of up to 30 years, with many showing signs of reduced performance, fluctuating efficiency and increasing maintenance costs. Modernisation programmes, including refurbishment and upgrades, are in demand. ABB plans to support the industry through its latest move and already has orders from Spain and Norway as customers look to control project timelines and quality of service.

ABB teams will use modern materials and technologies to help reduce power losses from each generator, so they are more efficient than the older models. For example, new stators will be designed, manufactured, and delivered from the Bilbao factory, incorporating advanced manufacturing processes and technologies, including the Micadur insulation system for the stator bars. The project builds on the factory’s heritage as more than 240 hydroelectrical generators were produced at the site over the course of 90 years, under the ownership of ABB and other former companies. The new line will run alongside the manufacturing of ring motors for mining applications.

“We are happy to launch this initiative supporting the hydroelectric market from our ABB Ring Motors factor – an opportunity shaped by ongoing customer engagement,” said Mikel Torre, General Manager, ABB Ring Motors Spain. “At a time when localised supply chains and near-shoring practices are more important than ever, we know we can ensure fast logistics, certainty in timelines and quality of service, backed by a track record of manufacturing excellence. We’re looking forward to building our relationships with new customers and believe that with our support they can choose to modernise ageing infrastructure here in Europe and secure energy generation for decades more using refurbishment and upgrades.”

