The sustainable future takes shape at KEY – The Energy Transition Expo

A larger exhibition area with a redesigned event layout to increase business and networking opportunities. Greater international scope with the involvement of an increasing number of buyers, delegations and qualified operators from all over the world. Focus on innovation and the green skills needed to achieve the energy transition. New projects and thematic areas for a complete view of the energy of the future.

These are the credentials with which the new edition of KEY – The Energy Transition Expo, the event organised by the Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) on energy transition and efficiency, a reference point in Europe, Africa, and the Mediterranean basin, is presenting itself.

The new appointment, scheduled from 5 – 7 March 2025 at Rimini Expo Centre, is set to become the largest ever, breaking its own records starting from the number of exhibiting brands, expected to increase by more than 20%.

KEY's Technical-Scientific Committee’s schedule of meetings will also be brimming with international events, confirming the event as a unique opportunity for training, information and professional updating, even on topics not previously addressed at the event, such as nuclear power and artificial intelligence. They will range from agrivoltaics to Renewable Energy Communities, green residential and industrial redevelopment, electric mobility, hydrogen, the role of local administrations, reflections on energy cost containment, regulatory aspects, and new financial opportunities.

KEY 2025 will consolidate its role as a global reference network capable of bringing together all the players involved in the energy transition and favouring meetings, debates and dialogue with the Institutions. The aim is to create a system and contribute to speeding up the decarbonisation process.

Moreover, the event also provides a privileged opportunity for companies and professionals that want to rationalise their consumption and reduce the energy and environmental impact of their activities, to learn about possible solutions and the latest technologies available on the market.

The new layout

With over 90 000 m2 of exhibition area, KEY’s new layout includes the very first opening of the West Entrance, an addition to the South and East Entrances. The layout of the halls has also been reorganised, a total of 20 compared to the 16 at the 2024 edition, equally distributed along the East and West wings of the Expo Centre. The seven product sectors – solar and photovoltaic, wind energy, hydrogen, energy storage, energy efficiency, electric mobility and sustainable cities – are all confirmed, flanked by special areas dedicated to transversal projects, networking, innovation and training.

The new arrangement aims to plot a defined exhibition route through the seven, well-defined yet interconnected thematic areas, maximise existing synergies and improve the visitor experience. Furthermore, the variety of sectors represented at KEY will make it possible to create specific routes with personalised in-depth discussions.

The layout’s new features include an enhancement of the hydrogen area and a thematic focus on ports:

HYPE – Hydrogen Power Expo supported by Hydrogen & Fuel Cells: A real trade show organised by Italian Exhibition Group and Hannover Fairs International GmbH (HFI), the Italian branch of Deutsche Messe AG, where the topic of hydrogen and its importance for the energy transition will be explored.

Su.port – Sustainable Ports for Energy Transition: An exhibition focus, to be inaugurated at KEY 2025, dedicated to the electrification of port docks, essential for reducing emissions, promoting sustainability in ports and accelerating the development of offshore wind power, particularly floating wind farms.

Enhancing green talent and skills

For the first time, KEY will host the Green Jobs & Skill initiative to foster the encounter between labour market supply and demand with the aim of helping to bridge the green skills gap that is still common within companies. The project is a valuable training and career guidance opportunity for students and young workers, but also an opportunity for companies to meet potential candidates and intercept the most promising talents.

The first KEY Call for Papers is addressed to scholars, researchers, professionals and innovators: participants will be able to submit their own abstract on renewable energy and energy transition topics. The selected papers will be published by the new scientific journal QualEnergia Scienze and some of them may also be discussed in the conferences organised during the three-day event.

KEY CHOICE – Unlock the future of PPA

On 4 March 2025, the eve of KEY, at Rimini’s Palacongressi conference centre, the second edition of KEY CHOICE – Unlock the future of PPAs, KEY – The Energy Transition Expo’s B2B event on Power Purchase Agreements, organised by IEG in collaboration with Elemens.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! The issue starts with an insightful guest comment from Cristiano Spillati, Managing Director at Limes Renewable Energy where he discusses the need for European renewable energy suppliers to accelerate the rate of the energy transition. This is followed by a regional report from Cornwall Insights on the battery energy storage industry in Australia. This issue explores key topics including offshore wind subsea cables, offshore wind support vessels, digitalisation, wind turbine components, and more!