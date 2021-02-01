BayWa r.e. signs solar agreement with HeidelbergCement

BayWa r.e. and HeidelbergCement, one of the world’s leading vertically-integrated building construction materials companies, have signed a 10-year, corporate Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for the Witnica solar park in Poland.

As it is the first subsidy-free, PPA-backed, large-scale solar park in Poland, this partnership marks a new era of clean and sustainable corporate energy sourcing, with the potential of serving as a blueprint for more PPA structures in the region and beyond.

Contractual counterpart of the virtual PPA is Górazdze Cement S.A., Polish subsidiary of the HeidelbergCement Group. The agreement represents a significant step in HeidelbergCement’s road to carbon neutrality, as set out in its membership to the 50 Sustainability and Climate Leaders.

Due for completion in 1H2021, the park, developed and built by BayWa r.e., is located near Witnica, Poland, close to the German border between Poznan, Poland, and Berlin, Germany. It will be one of the largest in Poland, with a capacity of 64.6 MWp, and will deliver some of the most cost-efficient green electricity in the country.

Securing the PPA with HeidelbergCement is part of BayWa r.e.’s wider strategy in Poland as the country rapidly brings more renewables online. Over the next five years, the company has set the goal of constructing solar and wind projects in Poland with a total installed capacity of more than 1 GW.