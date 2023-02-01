X-ELIO connects its 16 MW Sodegaura solar power plant in Japan

X-ELIO has connected to the grid its Sodegaura solar photovoltaic (PV) plant in Japan, which has an installed capacity of 16 MW.

The company closed the financing of this project with ING and Societe Generale at the beginning of last year.

An official institutional delegation of X-ELIO visited the PV plant in honour to the achievement of this recent landmark commissioning: X-ELIO’s CEO, Lluís Noguera, along with X-ELIO’s Chief Operating Officer, Fernando Lacaci, and Country Manager in Japan, Luis Perezagua. This accomplishment and official presence highlights the company’s ambition to continue to invest, develop, and commit to the Japanese market.

With the construction of this PV plant, the company has invested US$55.71 million and will achieve the offset of more than 9400 t of CO 2 emissions.

Through X-ELIO’s community plan programme, based on the pillars of health, education, environment, and communities, three solar energy generators were donated to the Sodegaura council neighbourhood to help aiding its electricity needs from sustainable energy without worrying about external natural events occurring. In addition, the company is currently in the process of negotiating to develop more initiatives under this programme.

Lluís Noguera, CEO of X-ELIO, said: “We will continue to work to identify and develop new projects that will enable Japan to accelerate its energy transition to clean energy, supporting its ‘Beyond-Zero’ CO 2 reduction roadmap and strengthening our position in the country.”

Luis Perezagua, Country Manager of X-ELIO in Japan, stated: “The successful grid connection of this plant is a major step forward for our business strategy and an important milestone for the energy mix in Japan, a key strategic market for the company where we will continue to grow our pipeline.”

