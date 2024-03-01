Innova acquires solar site from Industria Brand Energy
On 28th February, Innova acquired Bedworth Solar, a 21.6 MWp renewable energy site, from Industria Brand Energy (IBE).
The site, located a short distance away from Innova’s solar project at Tolldish Hall Farm, is fully consented and ready to be built. Innova will take Bedworth Solar through the construction phase, with an expected commercial operation date in 2025.
While Innova’s more recent focus has been on the development of its DNO pipeline and the sale of its sites through joint ventures, such as ISG Renewables with Schroders Greencoat, mergers and acquisitions also play a pivotal role in enhancing Innova’s current portfolio. The recent acquisition of Bedworth Solar demonstrates Innova’s continuous advancement within the renewables space.
Daniel Mushin, Managing Director, Corporate Finance at Innova, said: “We are delighted to have worked with Industria Brand Energy on the acquisition of Bedworth Solar. We look forward to growing this relationship further as we look into future opportunities together. This acquisition, alongside other identified opportunities, further strengthens our 2 GW DNO pipeline as we strive to help the UK meet its Net Zero targets.”
