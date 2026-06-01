OX2 starts construction of solar and energy storage projects in Poland

OX2 has taken investment decisions for two significant renewable energy projects in Poland: the 165 MWp Lion solar farm in the Lubuskie Voivodeship and the company’s first Polish energy storage facility, a 50 MW/120 MWh battery installation to be built in Osiek Jasielski in the Podkarpackie Voivodeship.

The Lion solar farm, located in the Slawa municipality, will be OX2’s largest solar project to date and one of the largest operational in Poland. Once commissioned, it is expected to produce approximately 184 GWh of electricity annually, equivalent to the annual consumption of about 51 000 households. The project secured support in a December 2024 capacity auction for the sale of electricity generated from renewable sources.

The 50 MW/120 MWh energy storage facility in Osiek Jasielski is OX2’s first battery project in Poland. It secured support in the main 2027 capacity market auction under a 17-year agreement. The installation will contribute essential flexibility to Poland’s electricity system, enabling more efficient integration of renewable energy sources and supporting grid stability.

Matthias Taft, CEO, OX2 AB, commented: “The Osiek energy storage facility and the Lion solar project together strengthen our position in the Polish market by adding assets that improve the reliability and stability of OX2’s long-term revenue base. Osiek enhances system flexibility and supports the integration of more renewable power, while Lion brings stable production and long-term value creation. Combined, these projects reflect our commitment to building a balanced and resilient portfolio that supports the country’s energy transition.”

OX2 has secured a long-term project financing package with NORD/LB and CaixaBank.

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