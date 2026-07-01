Plenitude starts production at Villarino solar park in Spain

Plenitude has started production at its Villarino photovoltaic (PV) plant, located in the municipality of Villarino de los Aires, in Salamanca (Castilla y León, Spain), with an installed capacity of 220 MW.

The inauguration took place in the presence of Plenitude’s CEO, Stefano Goberti.

The project consists of a single solar park covering approximately 286 hectares and includes more than 365 000 bifacial modules. The plant is expected to reach an estimated annual production of over 400 GWh.

Construction began in October 2024 and was completed on schedule despite the challenging geotechnical and environmental conditions encountered on site, whilst ensuring compliance with the company’s highest safety and quality standards. The natural characteristics of the area and the rocky terrain required specific technical solutions during the engineering phase and constant co-ordination among specialised teams during construction.

Plenitude worked with Sterling & Wilson, a global leader in the PV plants sector, for the construction of Villarino.

The project has contributed to the development of the local economy through job creation and the involvement of regional companies. In line with regulatory requirements, Plenitude has also implemented initiatives including the conservation of rural huts between the modules, the protection of natural water channels within the plant area, and co-ordination with local farmers and livestock breeders to support compatibility with land use, including through measures such as vegetation management via local grazing.

Stefano Goberti, CEO of Plenitude, responded: “The start of production at Villarino marks an important step in Plenitude’s growth in the renewables sector in Spain, where we will continue to invest with a long-term vision, including the development of large scale battery systems to support our solar and wind plants. We are also active in the retail and e-mobility sectors, because we believe that a presence across the entire value chain is a key lever for creating value in a rapidly evolving energy market. This approach will further strengthen the competitiveness and economic sustainability of our business, both in the Iberian Peninsula and across the other countries in which we operate.”

With this milestone, Plenitude reaches 338 MW of renewable capacity in operation in Castilla y León, including the Grijotas I & II solar plants and the Numancia wind farm, in addition to Villarino, confirming its presence and commitment to the energy sector in the region, where it also operates in the retail market.

This growth reinforces the region as a strategic hub within our renewable portfolio in Spain. Plenitude will continue to drive the energy transition at both regional and national level, in close collaboration with local institutions.

In Spain, Plenitude has around 1.8 GW of installed renewable capacity, as well as a development pipeline of approximately 2 GW, which includes new renewable plants, hybridisation projects with storage systems, and repowering initiatives. The company is also active in Spain in the sale of energy and energy solutions, serving around 500 000 customers.

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