LEAPTING robots installs solar modules in Middle East

LEAPTING’s self-developed automatic navigation PV module mounting robot (MMR Robot) has secured a gigawatt-scale photovoltaics (PV) power station project. According to the agreement, a total of over 40 MMR Robots will be deployed to the Middle East in two batches. The first batch of 25 units has been fully assembled at the Huzhou Smart Manufacturing Facility and shipped.

The acquisition of the project in the Middle East market marks a critical step forward in LEAPTING’s advancement toward intelligent infrastructure construction for large scale PV power stations. In the context of constructing PV power stations covering tens of thousands of square metres, traditional manual installation methods often face significant challenges, including tight construction schedules, high labour costs, safety risks associated with high-altitude operations, and inconsistent installation quality. These issues directly impact the overall efficiency, precision, and cost-effectiveness of large scale power station development.

Based on the deployment of the MMR Robot and previous project implementations, the system demonstrates strong adaptability across diverse terrains with autonomous navigation capabilities and achieves millimetre-level installation accuracy. Its module installation efficiency is 3 – 5 times higher than manual operations, while ensuring zero module damage and zero operational accidents. Furthermore, it can reduce the overall project timeline by up to 25%. This technical solution precisely addresses client needs, effectively resolving the aforementioned industry challenges and delivering an efficient, safe, and scalable automated solution.

LEAPTING remains committed to advancing the deep integration of intelligent robotic technology with industry site applications. The execution of this project serves as a strong validation of the maturity and reliability of LEAPTING’s products, further highlighting its pivotal role in driving cost reduction, efficiency enhancement, and high-quality development across the PV and broader clean energy sectors.

“The first batch of 25 MMR robots has completed customised container loading and has been dispatched to the project site. Upon arrival, the MMR Robots will be able to exit the containers and immediately commence module installation operations, signalling the official commencement of large scale commercial application for gigawatt-level projects,” said Vincent, Overseas Sales Director of LEAPTING. “We are confident that large scale, intelligent PV robot construction will become the mainstream trend in future power station development. LEAPTING will continue to invest in R&D, expand application scenarios, refine solution offerings, and strive to build a more efficient and secure intelligent construction ecosystem, contributing intelligent innovation toward achieving the ‘dual carbon’ goals.”

