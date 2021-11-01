SolarPower Europe and Google launch #SolarWorks campaign

Solar power is set to become Europe’s main source of energy before the end of the decade. Solar is one of the most job-creating energy technologies and could create 4 million jobs across Europe by 2050. To meet this enormous job potential, it is urgent to mobilise the workforce with the right skills to facilitate the energy transition.

To address this challenge, SolarPower Europe has partnered with Grow with Google, an initiative to help people get the skills they need to find a job, grow their career or business, to create the #SolarWorks campaign. This new programme aims to showcase the diverse range of careers in the solar sector and connect potential solar workers with the right training to get them started.

The company has produced #SolarWorks videos in the markets where major solar growth is forecast: France, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland and Spain.

The video series tells the stories of current solar workers on various sites, from an agri-photovoltaic (PV) plant, floating solar installation to manufacturing facility, where they share their experience and advice on kickstarting a solar career. The inspirational testimonies aim to mobilise the future solar workforce and help guide those interested in joining the sector with reskilling.

Amanda Peterson Corio, Global Lead, Energy Delivery at Google, adds: “Solar power is expected to grow exponentially in Europe, creating millions of jobs across a diverse range of professions. Through our partnership with SolarPower Europe, we are helping to raise awareness about the wide range of career opportunities available in the sector and connect people with the right training to get them started.”

Walburga Hemetsberger, Chief Executive Officer of SolarPower Europe, said: “Solar is one of the most job-intensive energy technologies, and a major contributor to local and socioeconomic development that can support a Just Transition and Green Recovery. Currently, there is a lack of skilled EU workers in clean energy technologies, which is quickly becoming a critical bottleneck that could hamper the deployment of solar and renewables. With this campaign, we want to show that there is a career for everyone in solar and help those interested find their new sustainable mission.”

