Enfinity Global finances Italian solar power plants

Enfinity Global Inc. has closed €142 million in long-term and VAT financing, and LCs facilities for the construction of 112 MW in three utility scale solar power plants in Italy.

This financing was comprised of two tranches with Santander Corporate & Investment Banking (Santander CIB) and BayernLB providing project financing for two power plants totalling 72 MW, and an additional tranche for 40 MW that also included Nomura. These institutions have acted as mandated lead arrangers for each project financing through a club deal structure that includes €85 million of non-recourse senior debt financing, and €57 million of VAT financing and LC facilities (PPA and PV modules).

“We are grateful to partner with three leading financial institutions and demonstrate the quality of our portfolio and the depth of the financing sector,” said Carlos Domenech, CEO of Enfinity Global. “Enfinity Global has an additional 318 MW of permitted projects and is committed to build out its incremental 2 GW of advanced permitting projects in Italy. We aim to bring solutions to our customers by delivering predictable and affordable clean energy. Our plan will accelerate the country’s energy independence goal while creating thousands of jobs in the green economy.”

The 112 MW portfolio is located across the Lazio region and is expected to be operational in 1H24. These solar power plants will produce 191 GWh/y of clean electricity, enough to power 71 000 homes and offset 76 500 t of CO 2 emissions, equivalent to the amount captured by 3500 mature trees.

Benoit Felix, Global Head of Structured Debt from Santander CIB, said: “We are playing a key role in helping accelerate the energy transition. Supporting Enfinity Global reinforces our leadership positioning in the renewables industry and it is a testament to our commitment to sustainability. Congratulations to Enfinity Global and everyone involved in the execution of these projects.”

“BayernLB is proud to further contribute to an emission-free energy system in Italy and the world. This transaction showed that grid parity projects will become the dominating asset class in the renewable energy sector,” stated Jonas Benholz, Head of Project Finance South Europe.

Enfinity Global is a global independent power producer with a portfolio of more than 7 GW of renewables in operation, construction, and development in energy markets with strong fundamentals.

The EU’s REPower EU plan has set the path in Italy for an accelerated deployment of renewables, aiming to reach 30% in total energy consumption and 55% in electricity generation by 2030.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, energy storage, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the Australian renewables sector.