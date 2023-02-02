TotalEnergies starts up its fourth solar power plant in Japan

TotalEnergies has started up commercial operation of a 51 MW solar power plant located in Tsu, Mie Prefecture, Japan.

The plant, connected to the electricity distribution grid, will supply its electricity to Chubu Electric Power Miraiz Co. Inc., a subsidiary of the regional utility company, through a power purchase agreement over a 17-year period.

Built in two years, the Haze power plant is operated with approximately 100 000 high-efficiency solar panels, ensuring the highest performance in mitigated weather conditions. The supports and foundations of the solar panels are designed in consideration of earthquakes and typhoons.

The Haze power plant operates on a surface of approximately 77 ha. and will provide enough clean and reliable electricity to serve approximately 20 000 households.

“We are delighted of the successful start-up of Tsu Haze, our fourth large scale solar plant in Japan, with our partners Suzuka Group and Tohoku Electric. This marks a new milestone in the deployment of our renewable energy activities in Japan. With more than 150 MW of cumulative capacity in operation, we are proud to contribute to the country’s energy transition,” said Vincent Stoquart, Senior Vice-President Renewables at TotalEnergies.

The commercial operation of Haze solar power plant follows:

27 MW Nanao solar power plant which is in operation since 2017.

25 MW Miyako solar power plant which is in operation since 2019.

52 MW Osato solar power plant which is in operation since 2021.

