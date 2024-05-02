First Solar Inc. has announced that MN8 Energy LLC has placed orders for 457 MW of advanced thin film solar modules, including 170 MW of Series 6Plus bifacial modules and 287 MW of Series 7 modules. The modules will power projects in north-eastern and southern US.

MN8, founded as Goldman Sachs Renewable Power in 2017, owns and operates a 3.2 GW portfolio, delivering renewable energy solutions to over 40 corporates, 70 government entities, and 20 utilities. MN8 previously transacted with First Solar in their acquisition of the 123 MW American Kings Solar project in California.

“We are pleased to continue our relationship with First Solar, building certainty and resilience into our development pipeline,” said David Fernandez, Chief Operations Officer, MN8. “By executing these agreements, MN8 demonstrates strong support for developing a robust domestic supply chain for the US renewable industry that upholds the highest environmental, sourcing, and manufacturing standards. Furthermore, we’re thrilled to be collaborating with a partner that shares our commitment to responsibly and domestically produced solar, strengthening our industry’s social license to operate.”

“MN8 joins a growing number of renewable energy companies that are choosing certainty, competitiveness, and Responsible Solar by choosing First Solar,” said Georges Antoun, Chief Commercial Officer, First Solar. “We thank MN8 for its trust and look forward to expanding this relationship.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Field on how battery storage sites can serve as a viable solution to curtailed energy, before moving on to a regional report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, looking at the state of renewables in Europe. This issue also hosts an array of technical articles on electrical infrastructure, turbine and blade monitoring, battery storage technology, coatings, and more.