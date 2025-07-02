ib vogt sell 110 MWp Pato solar farm in Spain to NextPower V ESG

International solar development platform, ib vogt, has completed the sale of the 110 MWp Pato solar photovoltaic (PV) project in Segovia, Spain, to NextPower V ESG (NPV ESG), a private solar infrastructure strategy managed by NextEnergy Capital.

This sale is significant milestone for both companies’ commitment to accelerating the clean energy transition in Europe.

The Pato solar farm generates approximately 215 GWh of clean electricity annually – enough to power more than 55 000 households – while preventing an estimated 47 450 tpy of CO 2 emissions. This is the equivalent of avoiding 15 000 tpy of oil. The project also benefits from a secured long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with a leading industrial technology innovator, ensuring stable, predictable cash flow for investors in NPV ESG, and secured energy delivery for the offtaker.

The Pato solar farm is equipped with bifacial solar panels with tracking mounts for enhanced efficiency and generation. The project is expected to be hybridised with co-located battery energy storage systems (BESS) in the coming years to further access available cash flows while supporting grid resilience and flexibility.

Environmental sustainability is central to the site’s design. Pato features two newly created ponds supporting amphibians and local wildlife, as well as nesting boxes for owls and owlets, and future native vegetation actions to strengthen the local ecosystem.

Andreas Schell, CEO of ib vogt, responded: “We’re proud to celebrate the sale of the Pato project to our partners at NPV ESG. Solar energy is one of the most effective tools we have to deliver clean, secure, and affordable power at scale. The sale of the Pato solar farm is not only a milestone for our company and our partners – it also brings long-term economic and environmental benefits to local communities and supports national energy resilience. These projects contribute directly to sustainability goals while strengthening local economies, generating clean energy, and protecting ecosystems. We are proud to deliver impactful, future-ready infrastructure that meets investor expectations and drives real-world value across the board.”

Antonio Salvati, Managing Director at NextEnergy Capital, Head of NPV ESG, added: “NPV ESG continues to deploy its capital at pace. We are delighted to conclude this transaction with ib vogt, which takes NPV ESG to an operational capacity of 226 MWp, further strengthening our position in the European renewable energy market. We continue to invest in the Iberian market through our Madrid and Seville offices. NPV expects to double the operational solar capacity in Europe over the next 12 months, driving energy security and affordability for the region.”

Pato is part of a larger 513.1 MWp cluster developed by ib vogt in Segovia, supporting Spain’s 2050 climate neutrality goals with 100% renewable electricity targets.

ib vogt will continue supporting the Pato project by providing comprehensive operations and maintenance services and asset management services, ensuring optimal performance and long-term value. Augusta & Co. Ltd acted as exclusive financial advisor, with legal counsel provided by Herbert Smith Freehills Spain LLP for ib vogt and Watson Farley Williams for NextEnergy Capital.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Summer issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a guest comment from Change Rebellion on the role real change management can play in the global energy sector before a regional report, which looks at energy trends and transformations across the Americas. Other key topics are also explored, including offshore support vessels, floating wind, weather analysis, and battery storage. Contributors include Ørsted, CRC Evans, Miros, Solcast, and more, so don’t miss out!