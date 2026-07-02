ACCIONA Energía to build new solar farm in Kentucky, US

ACCIONA Energía will soon begin site mobilisation for Fleming solar farm (235 MWp) in Kentucky, US, a key step towards bringing the project online in May 2028.

Located in Fleming County, the new solar farm will become ACCIONA Energía’s fifth photovoltaic (PV) plant and its 18th renewable energy asset overall in the US. The company currently has 3 GW of installed renewable energy capacity in the country, including PV, solar-thermal, wind, and energy storage assets.

The project is expected to deliver significant economic benefits to the local community. ACCIONA Energía will prioritise contractors, suppliers, and service providers from the region throughout both the construction and operational phases of the project.

During peak construction, Fleming solar farm is expected to create up to 300 local Kentucky jobs. The project will also generate significant tax revenues that will support local services and public infrastructure in Fleming County.

In addition, ACCIONA Energía has supported local fire departments and community organisations through a series of donations and community investments during the development of the project. The company will continue its support during construction and operations through its Social Impact Management Program, with a focus on education, health and wellness, environmental stewardship, and broader community development initiatives.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

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