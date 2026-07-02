Fred. Olsen 1848 floating solar technology earns DNV verification

Fred. Olsen 1848 has announced that its BRIZO floating solar technology (FPV) has undergone a technical review by the independent energy expert and assurance provider, DNV.

The verification confirms the technical robustness of BRIZO and represents a significant milestone in the technology's development, according to DNV-RP-0584. This is an important validation of the solution's readiness for project deployment.

The independent technical review conducted by DNV covered a wide range of aspects of the technology, including design methodologies, hydrodynamic load assessment based on physical model testing, structural behaviour, and testing procedures. Drawing on recognised industry frameworks, the assessment provides an important technical foundation for the continued maturation of the technology.

Geir Grimsrud, Chief Technical Officer at Fred. Olsen 1848, commented: “This statement of conformity represents a significant milestone for BRIZO. It provides confirmation of the strength of our technical approach and demonstrates that the technology is able to operate in more demanding conditions. It is an important step towards advancing the bankability of our solution and supporting our commercial roadmap.”

The successful review also supports the BRIZO bankability and commercial deployment at scale. Independent third-party validation is an important element in reducing technology risk and building confidence among project developers, investors, lenders, and other stakeholders as floating solar projects move from demonstration to commercial implementation.

“Floating solar is entering a new phase of maturity, where the industry must move beyond sheltered waters to unlock meaningful scale,” added Prajeev Rasiah, Senior Vice President and Regional Director for Northern Europe, Energy Systems at DNV. “Technologies capable of operating in more exposed environments could significantly expand the addressable market for FPV, particularly in regions facing land constraints, competing land use, or growing pressure on grid infrastructure. Independent technical assurance is essential to demonstrating that these systems can withstand demanding environmental conditions over their full operational lifetime and give developers and investors confidence as the market evolves.”

BRIZO has been specifically designed to operate in more exposed conditions than conventional floating solar systems. By utilising a flexible rope-mesh and tensioning system, the technology is engineered to manage waves up to 3.5 m HS, making it suitable for wave-prone inland and nearshore environments.

Floating solar has traditionally been limited to calm and sheltered waters, constraining the market's growth potential. By enabling deployment in more challenging environments, BRIZO supports the development of an emerging floating solar market in nearshore and wave-prone inland water bodies, helping to unlock new areas for renewable energy generation.

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