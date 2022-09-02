Scatec signs PPA with Botswana Power Corporation

Scatec and the Botswana Power Corporation (BPC) have signed a binding 25 year power purchase agreement (PPA) for the construction of a solar photovoltaic (PV) facility with a contracted capacity of 50 MW at Selebi Phikwe, Botswana. Scatec owns 100% of the project and will be the designated EPC company, asset manager, and O&M contractor.

This is a significant development for Botswana and for the green energy transition in Sub-Saharan Africa. Botswana is rich in natural resources and has vast solar energy potential, receiving over 3200 hours of sunshine per year.

Even though Botswana possesses 66% of Africa’s coal resources, the nation’s ambitions to drive a renewable energy transformation is clear to see. Neighbouring country, South Africa, has displayed that the transition to renewables can be cost-effective and sustainable – whilst aligning to global carbon emission reduction goals. Renewables should account for 15% of Botswana’s energy mix by 2030 – while the country’s Vision 2036 calls for 50% renewable energy allocation by 2036.

“We are proud to have reached this milestone with the BPC – demonstrating our ability to support and deliver clean energy and infrastructure to Sub-Saharan Africa. It is also a significant achievement for the people of Botswana,” said General Manager of Sub-Saharan Africa, Jan Fourie.

Scatec will construct the solar facility in Selibe Phikwe, a former mining town located in the eastern part of the country. The solar power plant will ensure that approximately 48 000 t of CO 2 emissions will be avoided and power approximately 20 000 households annually.

