ARENA to fund solar manufacturing facility in NSW

The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has announced up to AUS$151 million in conditional funding under the Australian government’s AUS$1 billion Solar Sunshot Program for the establishment of a 500 MW/y solar module manufacturing facility in the Hunter Valley, New South Wales (NSW).

The funding will support the development of the Hunter Valley Solar Foundry project, an initiative of the Sunman Group (Sunman) founded by Dr Zhengrong Shi. The project will develop a new, advanced manufacturing facility while drawing on Sunman’s pioneering technology and track-record as a lightweight solar innovator.

ARENA CEO, Darren Miller, said the project is a clear demonstration of Solar Sunshot’s mission to advance solar manufacturing in Australia, reduce reliance on imports and expand Australia’s role in global clean energy supply chains.

“Deployment of solar photovoltaics (PV) at scale is central to meeting our long-term emissions goals. Building our manufacturing capabilities will help ensure that our supply chains are resilient and Australian innovations are supported as we accelerate the rollout of solar PV,” Miller said.

“Solar Sunshot is about building on Australia’s world-leading solar research to expand manufacturing capacity, strengthen supply-chain resilience and grow local jobs and skills. The Hunter Valley Solar Foundry project reflects these goals, bring-ing together advanced technology, local workforce development and long-term economic benefits for regional communities.”

The proposed facility aims to produce a range of solar PV modules for use in domestic and international markets, including Sunman’s proprietary enhanced Architecture Ready Composite (eArc) modules, which replace traditional glass with durable polymers, making them up to 70% lighter, easier to transport and faster to install. Beyond manufacturing eArc modules, the facility aims to produce glass modules, develop a solar innovation hub to support the commercialisation of new solar technologies and operate as a solar manufacturing foundry with the ability to provide production capacity to original equipment manufacturers, further strengthening Australia’s domestic solar supply chain.

Construction of the facility is expected to create up to 200 jobs, with another 100 ongoing roles once operational. To support long-term workforce development, the project will also partner with an accredited training partner to deliver an advanced manufacturing training programme, ensuring local workers can build capability in next-generation solar production.

The project further incorporates a First Nations recruitment strategy and a scholarship programme to support students pursuing studies in renewable-energy fields, ensuring the benefits of Solar Sunshot extend across the community.

Dr Shi, Founder of the Hunter Valley Solar Foundry, added: “I am proud to establish the Hunter Valley Solar Foundry and bring commercial scale renewable manufacturing to Australia. Once established, the Hunter Valley Solar Foundry will be the largest manufacturer of solar PV modules in Australia, and the only one in NSW, delivering world-leading products to residential, commercial and utility customers around the country.

“As a proud Australian and a solar expert trained at the University of NSW, it has been my long-held ambition to establish solar module manufacturing in Australia, and it is my hope that over time the Foundry supports the foundation of a vertically-integrated solar supply chain in Australia.?This is an important milestone in Australia’s energy transition.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Research, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, NEUMAN & ESSER, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!