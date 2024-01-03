RWE secures contracts for French renewable projects

The French Commission for the Regulation of Energy (CRE) has published the results of the latest technology-neutral call to tender for hydro, wind, and photovoltaic projects. RWE has been awarded one onshore wind project, as well as one solar project, for a total capacity of 15 MW. RWE is currently the third most awarded company across the 13 French onshore wind power tenders held by the CRE and has been awarded all recent onshore calls for tenders in which it has participated.

Katja Wünschel, CEO RWE Renewables Europe & Australia, said: “I'm proud of this result, which demonstrates our ability to consistently come up with new, competitive projects to accelerate the development of renewable energies in France. Our ambition seamlessly aligns with our results, as demonstrated by the high-quality of our projects and the dedicated teams driving them forward.”

This technology-neutral tender was an opportunity to put different renewable energy technologies in competition with each other. Located in the French department of Charente-Maritime and covering an area of 4 ha., this fixed solar power plant will have a total capacity of 4 MWp. On the other hand, the onshore wind project will be located in the Loire-Atlantique department. The local authorities launched a call for projects, which was won by RWE, resulting in the creation of a wind farm including three turbines with a total capacity of 11 MW.

