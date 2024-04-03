Dominion Energy to add 764 MW of solar in Virginia

The Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) approved on Friday more than a dozen new solar projects that will significantly expand Dominion Energy Virginia's growing clean energy fleet.

The projects will generate 764 MW of electricity, enough to power nearly 200 000 homes at peak output, and include four solar projects totalling 329 MW that will be owned or acquired by Dominion Energy Virginia. They also include 13 power-purchase agreements (PPAs) totaling 435 MW with independently owned solar projects.

"These projects deliver on our promise of reliable, affordable, and increasingly clean energy for our customers," said Ed Baine, President of Dominion Energy Virginia. "Through our investments in offshore wind, battery storage and solar, Virginia continues to make progress on its clean energy transition."

This approval marks an expansion of Dominion Energy's growing solar fleet. When those projects are complete, the company will surpass 4600 MW of approved solar projects in Virginia, enough to power more than 1.1 million homes at peak output.

The construction will support more than 1600 jobs and generate more than US$570 million in economic benefits across Virginia. Additional details about the utility-owned projects are below:

Beldale Solar (57 MW), Powhatan County.

Blue Ridge Solar (95 MW), Pittsylvania County.

Bookers Mill Solar (127 MW), Richmond County.

Michaux Solar (50 MW), Henry and Pittsylvania Counties.

The projects require local and state permits before construction may begin and are expected to be complete by 2026.

The cost of the projects is estimated to add approximately US$1.54 to the average residential customer's monthly bill. Dominion Energy Virginia's rates are currently 12% below the national average and 31% below the Mid-Atlantic average.