Aggreko to install two solar farms in Gove peninsula

Aggreko, world leader in the supply of modular power, will install two 5.25 MW solar farms through its agreement with Rio Tinto, enabling renewable energy to be made available to communities on the Gove peninsula, including the township of Nhulunbuy in the Northern Territory.

Aggreko and Rio Tinto Gove will extend an existing power supply arrangement for a further 10 years, with Aggreko to deliver and maintain two new 5.25 MW solar farms. It is anticipated that once the two solar farms are operational, they will substantially reduce the region’s reliance on diesel generated power and introduce more sustainable options. The solar farms are expected to reduce the diesel consumption at the power station by about 20%.

The solar farms will be built on Rio Tinto leases following agreement with the Gumatj and Rirratjingu Traditional Owner Groups on the location of the facilities, which will help underpin a low-carbon future for the Gove community following the cessation of mining operations towards the end of the decade.

Rio Tinto Gove General Manager Operations, Steve Dunstone, said: “We are committed to our role in helping to plan for the region’s future, which includes providing options for reliable, affordable and environmentally sustainable infrastructure like solar.

“We are working in partnership with the Northern Territory Government and Traditional Owners to ensure a smooth transition of leased land and town assets and infrastructure as Rio Tinto prepares to cease mining later this decade.”

George Whyte, Managing Director of Aggreko Asia Pacific, added: “Aggreko is pleased that the long-standing partnership between Aggreko and Rio Tinto Gove will continue for a further 10 years. The introduction of the two solar farms will contribute to the decarbonisation of the region.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Terrawatt on the streamlining of the permitting process in Italy, before moving on to a regional report from Frost & Sullivan on the energy landscape in Asia Pacific. This issue looks at key topics such as wind installation vessels, offshore wind turbine foundations, weather analysis, solar maintenance, and more!