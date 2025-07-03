RES welcomes consent for Magheralin solar farm

RES has welcomed Armagh City, Banbridge, and Craigavon Borough Council's decision to approve its Magheralin solar farm, in what it says is a crucial step towards a cleaner and more affordable energy future for Northern Ireland.

Rachel Buchanan, Senior Development Project Manager for RES, said: “Our Magheralin proposal is a well-designed project which will effectively combine clean, low-cost electricity generation with continued agricultural use and biodiversity enhancement. We’re pleased the Council’s planning committee voted to approve the application, in line with the case officer’s recommendation.”

Located approximately 1 km southwest of Magheralin, Co. Down, the solar farm will be capable of meeting the demands of approximately 13 600 homes every year, in turn offsetting 16 200 tpy of carbon emissions, compared to the equivalent fossil fuel generation.The site lies outside of any statutory environmental and landscape designations and was chosen for its good solar irradiation levels and proximity to a viable grid connection.

The comprehensive?landscape planting plan that accompanies the planning application sets out measures which include enhancement of existing planting, as well as new tree and hedgerow planting. As well as reducing potential visibility of the solar farm, these measures can increase biodiversity by providing wildlife corridors and vital resources for mammals, birds, and insect species.??

Buchanan continued: “We have ensured the land to be used by the solar farm can continue to be used for agricultural purposes, in the form of sheep farming. Sheep farming supports rural economies and enables a rich diversity of wildlife, while producing food. Furthermore, where a solar farm is installed on land which has been intensively farmed, it enables the ground underneath to recover, helping to ensure the continued availability of quality agricultural acreage for future generations.”

The solar farm will also deliver direct economic benefit to the area and generate jobs during construction and decommissioning. RES has a strong track record of working with the local supply chain around its projects and maximising inward investment. Opportunities are expected for local contractors and employees to get involved in the construction phase, which is expected to take around 40 weeks.

