RWE powers up its first UK solar farm in Devon

RWE has officially energised the Langford solar farm in Devon, the company’s first solar project in the UK to enter operation.

At 35 MW (AC), the solar site is expected to generate around 49 500 MWh of electricity per year, enough to meet the annual needs of approximately 15 000 typical UK homes.

Langford is one of 11 solar projects under construction by RWE in England, totalling nearly 530 MW (AC) alongside 105 MW (AC) of co-located battery storage.

Langford solar farm comes with a combined 35 MW (AC) battery energy storage system (BESS) which is also currently under construction and expected to complete in the coming weeks. During its expected 40-year lifespan, the solar farm would be capable of saving over 25 000 tpy of CO 2 , equal to the annual emissions of over 15 500 cars.

Katja Wünschel, CEO RWE Renewables Europe & Australia, commented: “The energisation of Langford solar farm marks an important step for RWE’s solar ambitions in the UK, and is a testament to the dedication, expertise, and passion of our team. This achievement reinforces our commitment to supporting the energy transition, with solar power playing a pivotal role in delivering secure, sustainable, and affordable energy for the future. Langford solar farm is just the beginning; with our broad company expertise, we are expanding our UK solar footprint, supporting the country’s clean power ambitions and delivering a lasting positive impact for our neighbouring communities.”

RWE’s Langford solar farm not only supplies clean, renewable energy but also reinforces the company’s commitment to supporting local communities and the environment. Backed by RWE’s UK Solar Developers Charter, the project includes a £40 000 community benefit fund awarded to Cullompton Town Council to support rooftop solar photovoltaics (PV) and sustainability initiatives. During construction, it supported 70 – 80 jobs and is expected to deliver annual business rates exceeding £110 000. Designed with biodiversity at its core, Langford solar farm delivers over 50% net gain in habitat and 10% in hedgerows, incorporating species-rich grasslands, wildlife nesting boxes, and preserved corridors to enhance local ecosystems.

The expansion of solar power plays a critical role in meeting the government’s 2030 Clean Power Mission, as demonstrated by the publication of its solar roadmap earlier this week. Its ambition to achieve 45 – 47 GW of solar power by 2030, is set out in the Clean Power Action Plan.

