Renewco Power receives planning permission for Hare Hill solar and BESS project

Renewco Power has received planning permission, granted on appeal, for Hare Hill solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) project in County Durham, UK.

Developed in partnership with Locogen, the project comprises a 31.5 MW solar array and a 10.35 MW embedded battery energy storage facility. Once operational, Hare Hill will generate enough clean electricity to power approximately 17 600 homes annually and reduce carbon emissions by an estimated 13 050 tpy of CO 2 .

The successful appeal represents a significant milestone for the project and reflects the collaborative efforts of the wider development team at Renewco Power. Locogen’s Planning and Environment consultancy team led the planning application process, while the wider appeal team included David Hardy (CMS) and Andy Cook (Pegasus Group).

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