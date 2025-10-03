Solarport secures new funding and expands to new site

Solarport, a leading designer and manufacturer of solar mounting systems, is poised for growth following a multi-million-pound funding package from HSBC UK to support its expansion into a new manufacturing facility in Halesowen, Dudley, UK, along with its ambitious growth plans.

The funding package will support investment in new plant and equipment at the new Halesowen manufacturing facility, while also providing working capital to enable continued business growth. This strategic investment will significantly increase production capacity, reinforcing the company’s commitment to UK-made renewable energy solutions.

The new site will focus on producing solar mounting systems, the structural frameworks that hold and position solar panels, to meet rising demand across domestic and European markets. The investment will create between 15 – 20 jobs and enable Solarport to deliver gigawatts of renewable energy infrastructure annually.

The move is expected to drive an increase in revenue of up to 50% within the next two to three years, contributing to Britain’s renewable energy journey.

Dave Tattershall, Founder and Chairman at Solarport, responded: “Moving our banking relationship to HSBC UK has been a key step in enabling our next phase of growth. Christopher Hudson and the wider HSBC team took the time to really understand our business, strategic goals, and long-term ambitions. Their support has enabled us to scale up our operations, meet growing demand and continue delivering high-quality, UK-made solar mounting systems. British manufacturing has a vital role to play in the clean energy transition, and we’re proud to be part of that story – investing in local talent, advancing production capabilities, and creating the kind of industrial innovation that keeps Britain competitive on the global stage.”

Christopher Hudson, Corporate Banking Relationship Director at HSBC UK, added: “Solarport’s commitment to innovation and UK manufacturing reflects the values we actively support here at HSBC UK. Backing Solarport’s growth aligns with our broader mission to invest in companies that are building resilient supply chains, creating jobs, and helping to advance the clean energy transition. We’re proud to be supporting Solarport as they scale their operations and deliver the next generation of solar infrastructure.”

Founded in 2015, Solarport is a leading UK manufacturer of solar mounting solutions for utility scale and commercial projects. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and domestic production, Solarport supports the clean energy transition to delivering reliable infrastructure across the UK and Europe.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Research, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, Neuman & Esser, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!