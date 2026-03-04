Bureau Veritas grants AiP to Ciel & Terre’s new floating solar technology

Ciel & Terre International has obtained approval in principle Level 1 (AiP) issued by Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, validating the design of its new Fusio® floating solar system. This AiP reassures the quality level of the floating solar solutions developed by the company, as well as the conformity and reliability of its anchoring designs.

The AiP issued by Bureau Veritas is a major step in the field of floating solar systems. It assesses the technology on technical and structural aspects, as well as mooring principles based on offshore criteria.

Fusio technology was evaluated according to a scope covering:

The floating structure supporting the photovoltaic modules.

The mechanical interfaces for electrical cables and mooring systems.

The anchoring and mooring system (SKS : Station Keeping System).

The electrical specifications related to cabling.

The Bureau Veritas analysis recognised the robustness of the technical choices, confirming that the project does not conflict with the rules and regulations applicable to inland or calm water applications. Tests and technical notes such as CFD, wind tunnel tests, and structural engineering documents were reviewed and incorpo-rated into the evaluation process.

This approval confirms that the Fusio solution complies with Bureau Veritas' most demanding technical rules and standards, and is recognition of the seriousness, reliability, and level of innovation of Fusio.

Fusio stands out thanks to its innovative architecture, which offers:

Improved mechanical strength of the float thanks to its honeycomb shape.

Wide adaptability to a variety of site conditions.

A design conceived to reduce long-term effort and fatigue.

Optimal integration of electrical and mooring systems.

Given this significant and unique technology development, it was essential for Ciel & Terre, an expert in floating solar power, to have its new technology assessed by rigorous organisations such as Bureau Veritas to validate the performance and durability principles of its new structure.

Obtaining AiP from Bureau Veritas reinforces the credibility of Fusio among energy producers, investors, and authorities, providing confidence and transparency in the design process.

“This approval in principle confirms the solid work undertaken by our R&D teams and our desire to raise the standards for floating solar power. Fusio marks a turning point in our ability to support ever more ambitious projects,” said Stéphane Prouvost, Director of the Ciel & Terre Division.

This new generation paves the way for even safer, more stable, and more effi-cient installations, while remaining adapted to the environmental requirements of sensitive water bodies. Besides, for 2 years now, Fusio has already been installed on 3 projects facing extreme wind and wave conditions without suffering any dam-age, further proof of its robust structure and design.

