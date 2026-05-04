New report suggest floating solar could deliver over 40 GW of clean power by 2050

Floating solar is one of the UK’s largest untapped sources of clean energy, and new analysis shows it has the potential to deliver over 40 GW of capacity by 2050. The report, commissioned by Bluefield – one of the UK’s largest owners and operators of utility scale solar – with analysis provided by independent consultancy CBI Economics, identifies floating solar as a major opportunity to boost domestic generation, strengthen energy security, and support the UK’s transition to a more resilient power system.

The analysis comes as the UK prepares for significant growth in electricity demand over the coming decades, driven by electrification, industrial investment and emerging artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. With global energy markets facing growing instability, the report shows how floating solar could deliver a rapid, affordable, and scalable boost to the UK’s clean energy supply.

A scalable technology with strategic advantages

Floating solar can be deployed quickly and close to centres of demand, reducing pressure on the grid and complementing the UK’s wider energy mix. Reservoirs are often located near population centres and planned AI growth zones, creating opportunities to co locate clean generation with energy intensive data infrastructure. In a supportive policy environment, the report finds floating solar could scale to:

3.6 GW by 2030 – enough to power a city the size of Birmingham.

18.3 GW by 2040 – equivalent to the output of around 11 large UK gas power stations.

40 GW+ by 2050 – comparable to the UK’s entire current offshore wind fleet.

Benefits for water companies and industry

The report identifies significant opportunities for water companies and industrial users exposed to wholesale price volatility. Floating solar can provide:

Long term price stability through private wire arrangements.

Reduced operating costs.

Lower emissions.

New revenue streams to support customer and environmental outcomes.

Bluefield already operates the UK’s largest floating solar installation at the Queen Elizabeth II Reservoir, where clean power is supplied directly to the adjacent water treatment works. The company is now advancing a pipeline of utility scale floating solar projects across the country through its development arm.

Environmental and climate resilience benefits

In addition to clean power generation, floating solar can deliver a range of environmental co benefits, including:

Reduced evaporation losses, supporting drought resilience.

Lower surface water temperatures and improved water quality.

Reduced algal blooms.

Higher panel efficiency due to natural cooling.

Michael Shanks MP, Minister for Energy in the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, said: “It’s time Britain stopped letting our solar potential float on by. For too long, we have failed to harness the huge potential of our reservoirs for floating solar. As this report shows, floating solar could generate the equivalent of around 11 gas power stations by 2040 – cutting our dependence on volatile global gas markets we do not control. In the wake of the conflict with Iran, which has once again exposed the risks of relying on fossil fuels, we are moving further and faster to deliver clean power – protecting bills and making us energy secure.”

James Armstong, Founder and Managing Partner of Bluefield, said: “Floating solar represents one of the most practical and immediate opportunities to strengthen the UK’s energy security. We have the engineering capability, the investment appetite and the industrial base in the UK to scale this technology rapidly. It delivers exactly what the country needs: fast deployment, reduced pressure on the grid, and new value for water companies and industry – all while strengthening the UK’s energy security and supporting jobs and economic growth. As electricity demand rises sharply – including from new AI and data centre infrastructure – this technology can deliver clean power close to where it’s needed most.”

Aram Wood, Senior Director of Floating Solar at Bluefield added: “Floating solar offers a major new source of domestic energy and helps reduce the UK’s exposure to volatile global gas markets. To realise this potential, we need a policy framework that matches the urgency of the challenge. Without it, the UK risks missing a major opportunity to secure clean, affordable power and deliver projects at the pace the system needs.”

Kamal Rajput Strategic Business Development Lead at Tata Steel UK, who contributed to the report said “A growing floating solar sector represents a significant opportunity to strengthen UK supply chains. The steel requirements for floating solar are comparable to ground mounted solar, meaning this technology could become an important source of demand for UK produced coated and galvanised steel. To realise that opportunity, manufacturers need clear visibility of future deployment. A credible, long term pipeline for floating solar would give companies like Tata Steel UK the confidence to invest in new products and processes that support the UK’s clean energy transition. With the right policy environment and stable market signals, UK industry is well placed to play a major role in supplying the materials needed for this emerging sector.”

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