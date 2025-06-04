Greenvolt Group sells wind and solar portfolio in Spain

Greenvolt Group, a leading renewable energy company and part of the KKR portfolio, has agreed to sell a 231 MW portfolio of wind and solar projects in Spain, through its partnership with Green Mind Ventures, to Transiziona, a company owned by White Summit Capital.

The agreed transaction value amounts up to €195 million.

The agreement includes a forward sale to commercial operation date (COD) of projects with a total capacity of 145 MW and a platform with a greenfield portfolio with an additional capacity of 86 MW.

Recently, Greenvolt Group announced the sale of other utility-scale projects in Poland, totalling €333 million. With this latest transaction in Spain, the Group’s total asset sales in 2025 now reach approximately €530 million.

João Manso Neto, CEO of Greenvolt Group, commented: “This transaction in Spain, which follows recent divestments in Poland, demonstrates Greenvolt’s ability to develop large scale renewable projects at various stages and across different technologies. These projects effectively attract market interest and enable us to capitalise on our asset rotation strategy, while continuing to build a robust project pipeline.”

Greenvolt continues to pursue its strategy of rotating 70 – 80% of its large scale projects at Ready-to-Build (RtB) or COD phases. The Group currently holds a 13.2 GW pipeline across 18 countries, aiming to bring at least 5.3 GW to RtB by the end of 2025.

