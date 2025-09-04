RES signs solar O&M contract with Repsol

RES, the world’s largest independent renewable energy company, has signed a significant contract with Repsol to provide operations and maintenance (O&M) services for more than 1.5 GWp of utility scale solar projects in the US.

The agreement covers four major solar projects across Texas and New Mexico, including the 825 MWp Pinnington and 620 MWp Outpost projects in Texas, and the 120 MWp Jicarilla I and II projects in New Mexico – two key states for US solar expansion. The deal strengthens RES’ presence in North America and marks another milestone in its strategic partnership with Repsol.

RES will deploy a specialist field team to ensure optimal performance and operational excellence, while also creating new jobs in the region’s clean energy sector.

Jean-Claude Robert, Senior Vice President of Services North America at RES, said: “This is a major step forward in our US growth strategy and a clear signal of confidence in our O&M solutions. We’re proud to build on our long-standing relationship with Repsol and to support the expansion of high-performance solar in the US and beyond.”

This contract reinforces RES' leadership in solar O&M space in North America and globally. With a strong focus on innovation, performance, and reliability, RES continues to deliver trusted services and digital solutions that help customers optimise the value of their renewable energy assets.

