Ørsted add Old 300 Solar Center to its portfolio

Ørsted has taken final investment decision on the Old 300 Solar Center (Old 300), which is located in Fort Bend County, 40 miles from Houston, Texas, US, and is expected to come online in 2Q2022.

Throughout 2020, Ørsted has significantly increased its solar portfolio and with the addition of Old 300, now has 1.1 GW of solar photovoltaic (PV) under construction, leading to a total of 3.4 GW of capacity in operation and under construction across onshore wind, solar PV and storage.

Old 300 is located close to Houston, one of the largest and fastest growing metropolitan areas in the US, and benefits from a long-term power purchase agreement.

The project will create a dependable income source for family ranches who lease their land for the project. Furthermore, project construction will create up to 400 jobs at its peak and the long-term operation of Old 300 will generate over US$40 million in property tax revenue for Fort Bend County and the Needville Independent School District, Texas, US.

Old 300 will cover an area of 2800 acres and utilise approximately 1 million bifacial modules, supplied by JA Solar and LONGi Solar. Inverters will be supplied by SMA America.

