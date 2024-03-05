BayWa r.e. sells Spanish solar park to Encavis AG

BayWa r.e. has announced the sale of Spanish solar park Lirios to leading independent power producer (IPP), Encavis AG, due to be commissioned in 2025. With a capacity of 109 MWp, the Lirios solar farm is another milestone project for renewable energy in Spain and one of BayWa r.e.’s largest projects in the country.

This deal marks another chapter in the long-standing collaboration between BayWa r.e. and Encavis AG, who have joined forces to deliver various solar and wind ventures throughout Europe. The Lirios solar farm will be located 35 km west of Seville and is planned to be commissioned in 2H25. With a production of 220 GWh/y, it will power the equivalent of around 60 000 Spanish households.

Matthias Taft, CEO at BayWa r.e., commented: “We are pleased to announce the successful sale of our Lirios solar farm to Encavis AG, which is a testament to the quality and performance of our renewable energy assets. We are looking forward to building on the strong and trustful partnership with Encavis AG and to many more joint efforts to accelerate the energy transition in Europe and beyond.”

Mario Schirru, CIO/COO of Encavis AG, added: “Our acquisition of Lirios is yet another example of a successful European sale closure in one of our key markets. Thanks to our excellent collaboration with BayWa r.e., we significantly expanded our energy portfolio and are counting on many more fruitful projects together in the future.”

This transaction is part of BayWa r.e.’s continued landmark project sales in Europe and beyond over the past year. They included a 520 MW solar project in the US, a 50 MW solar project in Japan, a 112 MW solar farm in Australia, and approximately 200 MW of further project sales in Europe.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles weather analysis, geothermal solutions, energy storage technology, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at the future of renewables in North America, and a report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, on how Iceland utilises its unique geology for renewable energy.