SolarPower Europe launches new initiative for European solar manufacturers to tap into global markets

SolarPower Europe has launched a new initiative to boost offtake for European-made solar products in high-growth markets around the world, in support of the rebuilding of the EU solar manufacturing base.

The International Solar Manufacturing Initiative (ISMI) was launched in Brussels in the presence of representatives from the European Commission and the European Investment Bank, with a statement of support from eight European solar manufacturers.

Máté Heisz, Director of Global Affairs at SolarPower Europe, said: “EU legislation, like the Net-Zero Industry Act, and the new European competitiveness agenda is driving demand for resilient solar products at home. ISMI is set to complete the picture by driving demand for European products and expertise abroad, while simultaneously helping Europe’s partners to deliver their economic and sustainability goals.”

ISMI has four key goals:

Supporting European solar manufacturing companies in tapping into the enormous global clean-tech demand pull. Advocating for export and development cooperation policies that will boost European competitiveness and the development goals of EU partner countries. Working to secure public financing from the EU Global Gateway strategy, European Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) and Export Credit Agencies (ECAs) to realise concrete manufacturing projects and export opportunities. Building a stronger and more resilient global solar PV supply chain.

The first participants in ISMI include solar manufacturers based in five European countries (Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Switzerland), who are active amongst several steps in the value chain including manufacturing equipment, solar modules, mounting systems, inverters, as well as system connection solutions.

Through ISMI, SolarPower Europe will act as a facilitator between the EU Global Gateway strategy, DFIs, and ECAs to secure public financing and access to global markets for European solar manufacturers.

