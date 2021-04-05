Dhamma Energy acquires stake in French solar farm

International solar developer Dhamma Energy announces the acquisition of the remaining 50% stake in the 12 MWp Lanas solar park in France from its co-shareholder, the operator Urbasolar.

Through this operation, Dhamma Energy now owns 100% of the solar park, which Dhamma Energy co-developed and operated with this operator.

“This acquisition is part of our expansion strategy in France, where we have been active for over a decade and where we hold a large portfolio of solar parks in operation and under development. Currently, Dhamma Energy owns a pipeline of 1.2 GWp of solar parks at different stages of development in France”, said Olivier Crambade, Dhamma Energy’s Co-founder and CEO.

The Lanas solar park, which came online in April 2018, is one of the largest solar parks built on an operating aerodrome in France.

This is also a project of common interest that contributes to the sustainability of the aerodrome of Ardeche Meridionale which fulfils a public purpose by providing rescue services and civil protection to the region.

“The Lanas solar park is a project that benefits the region and its citizens. It provides a complementary use of clean energy generation to a public land harbouring an aerodrome in activity. Local citizens are also directly involved in the project through crowdfunding”, said Dhamma Energy’s Deputy CEO, Nicolas Fasquelle.

In 2009, Dhamma Energy won a call for tenders launched by the operator of the Aubenas Aerodrome for the development of the solar park. A feed-in-tariff for the project was also secured in a national solar tender organised by the National Energy Commission.

The Lanas solar park uses monoaxial solar trackers. It produces around 18 500 MWh/yr, saving 1600 tpy of CO 2 .

