Lantana Capital announces auction of Heliosphera SA solar panel factory in Greece

Lantana Capital Ltd, a boutique advisory and investment management firm specialising in special situations and alternative assets, has been appointed as the mandated sell-side advisor for the public auction of Heliosphera SA's bankrupt solar panel factory in Tripoli, Greece.

The auction, which is expected to be conducted by the Hellenic Public Proper-ties Co. (HPPC) in June or July 2025, offers a rare opportunity to acquire Greece's original and largest solar panel manufacturing facility. The starting bid is set at €17 million.

The acquisition includes:

Two adjacent plots of land totalling 26 930 m 2 .

. An additional 2200 m 2 plot.

plot. Manufacturing buildings with 19 608.46 m 2 of total space across basement, ground floor, and first floor.

of total space across basement, ground floor, and first floor. Comprehensive mechanical equipment from leading manufacturers including Oerlikon Solar, Rena GmbH, ABB, Buerkle GmbH, and others.

Founded in 2008, Heliosphera SA produced micro morph thin-film solar panels with an annual capacity of 60MWp until 2012 and was declared bankrupt in 2017. During its operational years, Heliosphera exported products to markets across Eu-rope, including Germany, Italy, Slovakia, France, Belgium, the Czech Republic, as well as Israel and Japan.

“This represents a perfect opportunity for companies looking to establish or expand their European production and distribution capabilities in the renewable energy sector or other,"said George C. Zois, the Founder of Lantana Capital. "The strategic location in the Peloponneseregion provides excellent access to Athens, Piraeus Port, and the broader European market.”

The facility is conveniently located in the Tripoli Industrial Area (BIPE), just 170 km from Athens and Piraeus Port, with good road connections to the rest of Greece and Europe through the Corinth-Tripoli-Kalamata motorway (A7).

The auction will be conducted on the e-Auction platform operated by HPPC, which is 100% owned by the Hellenic Corporation of Assets and Participations (HCAP), co-financed and supported by the Ministry of Economy & Development and the European Union. Both local and international registered bidders are eligible to participate, though international investors will need to have a local Greek subsidiary or joint venture with a local partner to register.

A data room will be provided on the auction platform with a certified valuation report of the factory, land, and equipment. Bidders must place a 30% deposit of the starting bid a week before the auction with the Notary Public.

