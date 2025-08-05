MET Group commissions its first solar park in Germany

Swiss-based integrated energy company, MET Group, is proud to announce the commissioning and start of commercial operations of its first solar power plant in Germany.

The Kentzlin solar park, located in the state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, is now supplying renewable electricity to the German grid.

With an installed capacity of 11.5 MWp and an expected annual generation of approximately 13 GWh, the Kentzlin solar park produces enough electricity to power around 3600 German households each year. The commissioning of the plant marks a significant milestone in MET Group’s renewable energy expansion strategy.

The project was initially acquired in 2023. Since then, MET has finalised the development process, secured an award in the EEG tender, and overseen the construction and timely delivery of the project, which now stands as the company’s first operational renewable asset in Germany. EPC was done by MET’s long-standing partner, IBC SOLAR, a leading full-service provider of solar energy solutions.

Christian Hürlimann, CEO of Renewables Development at MET Group, commented: “Bringing Kentzlin into operation is a major achievement for MET’s renewables activities and a key step in our strategy to grow in Western Europe. Germany is one of Europe’s most competitive and mature markets, and this project is a strong foundation for further investments.”

This launch strengthens MET Group’s presence in Germany, where the company is already active in the natural gas and electricity markets, with operations spanning underground gas storage, LNG imports, and energy supply to industrial and residential customers. The entry into the German renewables market reflects MET’s broader commitment to driving the energy transition across Europe.

