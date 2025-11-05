Voltalia surpasses 8 GW of capacity under management

Voltalia, an international player in renewable energies, has announced the signing of 937 MW of new maintenance contracts in Brazil.

With these agreements, the capacity operated on behalf of third parties now reaches 8.3 GW, nearly two years ahead of the target set for 2027.

Robert Klein, CEO of Voltalia, commented: “I am very pleased to announce that we have surpassed 8 GW of capacity operated on behalf of third-party clients. Achieving this milestone nearly two years ahead of schedule marks a major step forward for Voltalia. It is a collective success that I warmly acknowledge, with sincere thanks to all our teams. This key milestone reflects the renewed trust of our partners and confirms our ability to support the large scale energy transition over the long term.”

This major milestone illustrates the sustained growth of the group’s services business, driven in particular by the signing of new operation and maintenance contracts with leading partners such as Kroma Energia, EDP, Newave, Gerdau, and Kairós Wind managed by Semper Energia, representing a total of 937 MW. Projects include:

The Barro Alto solar project (451 MW) with Newave and Gerdau.

The Arapuá solar project (250 MW) with Kroma Energia.

The Serra da Borborema wind project (124 MW) with EDP.

The Kairós wind project (112.5 MW) with Semper Energia.

Earlier in 2025, Voltalia also signed new contracts in Ireland, France, and Portugal, highlighting the overall momentum of its maintenance activities.

Reaching this strategic milestone reflects the trust placed in Voltalia by key industry players and further strengthens its position as a preferred partner in services dedicated to third-party clients.

