Following the announcement on 13 December 2021, where Keppel Corporation Limited (Keppel Corporation), Keppel Asia Infrastructure Fund LP (KAIF), and a co-investor of KAIF (collectively, the partners) announced that they were acquiring a 51% stake in Cleantech Renewable Assets (CRA or Cleantech), which owns 50% of Cleantech Solar Asia (CSA), the partners are happy to announce that they are now also directly acquiring the remaining 50% interest in CSA for US$115 million.
This will bring their collective effective stake in CSA, CRA’s asset company, from 25.5% to 75.5%, post transaction.
Read the article online at: https://www.energyglobal.com/solar/06042022/keppel-corporation-and-keppel-capital-consortium-to-increase-stake-in-cleantech-solar-assets/