Keppel Corporation and Keppel Capital consortium to increase stake in Cleantech solar assets

Following the announcement on 13 December 2021, where Keppel Corporation Limited (Keppel Corporation), Keppel Asia Infrastructure Fund LP (KAIF), and a co-investor of KAIF (collectively, the partners) announced that they were acquiring a 51% stake in Cleantech Renewable Assets (CRA or Cleantech), which owns 50% of Cleantech Solar Asia (CSA), the partners are happy to announce that they are now also directly acquiring the remaining 50% interest in CSA for US$115 million.

This will bring their collective effective stake in CSA, CRA’s asset company, from 25.5% to 75.5%, post transaction.

