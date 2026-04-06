ABO Energy reaches international project milestones

ABO Energy has recently achieved significant progress in several international markets, including Canada, Colombia, and Spain.

In Canada, the company has sold project rights for a 63-MW wind energy project in the province of New Brunswick. In Spain, the developer has signed its first Owner’s Engineering contract for a third-party solar project. In Colombia, the company has received the final major payment for the sale of a 200-MW solar project.?

With a projected capacity of 63 MW, the Canadian project will comprise up to 11 wind turbines. ABO Energy had developed the project from the ground up and partnered with Pabineau First Nation. The project name, Papoqji’jg (pronounced “pa-book-chich”), reflects this partnership: it originates from the traditional language of the Mi’kmaq First Nation and means a small, gentle, quiet pool on a river.

ABO Energy secured a power purchase agreement (PPA) for the project in 2025 after a competitive procurement process. Investor, Eolectric, will oversee the construction of the wind farm and the sale of the green electricity to the provincially owned electric utility, NB Power. Commissioning is planned for the end of 2028.

In Spain, ABO Energy has signed an owner’s engineering services contract with Spanish Power and Victory Hill Capital Partners for the Belorado I photovoltaic plant (64.86 MW peak), located in the province of Burgos (Castile and León).

With its strong experience in developing renewable projects and delivering EPCM services, ABO Energy will now support the engineering and construction phase of a third-party project – an important step in expanding this business line in Spain. The agreement also includes services for shared infrastructure, grid connection, and a substation.

In Colombia, ABO Energy has reached an important milestone and received the final major payment for a previously sold solar project. The project rights for a 200-MW photovoltaic plant were sold in 2025 to a large infrastructure investment fund, and the transaction has now been completed.

Dr Karsten Schlageter, Managing Director of ABO Energy, commented: “ABO Energy is navigating a challenging phase, and we are fully committed to the restructuring process. At the same time, it is important to emphasise that our business continues to move forward: we are developing projects, we are selling projects, and we are generating cash inflows. The recent milestones in Canada, Spain, and Colombia demonstrate the strength and resilience of our international business activities.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2026 is here! The Spring issue starts with a report about price cannibalisation, and the effects on the renewable energy industry before moving on to articles on topics including electrical infrastructure, solar optimisation, and site surveys and mapping, with contributors from industry leaders such as CESI SpA, APEM Group, North Star, and more – don’t miss out!