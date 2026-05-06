GreenGo obtains approval for agrivoltaic project in Italy

GreenGo has obtained the single regional authorisation (PAUR) for ‘Canalicchi’, an agrivoltaic project developed by the SPV Solux S.r.l. in the areas of Crotone and Scandale, in the province of Crotone, Italy.

The project involves the construction of a 19.5 MWp agrivoltaic plant, with construction and commissioning scheduled for 1H28. The authorisation of Canalicchi strengthens the group’s industrial presence in a region that is now particularly representative of the organic growth of the business in Southern Italy.

Calabria is one of GreenGo’s main growth areas in the Mezzogiorno, with a renewable energy pipeline of approximately 360 MW across 14 projects spread across the provinces of Catanzaro, Crotone, and Vibo Valentia.

In the province of Crotone, GreenGo already has three projects under construction totalling 20 MW: two plants due to be connected by August 2026, with a combined capacity of over 10 MW, plus a third 10 MW plant currently in the pre-construction phase, scheduled to come online by mid-2027.

Alberto Piva, Business Development and M&A Director at GreenGo, noted: “Obtaining the PAUR for Canalicchi confirms GreenGo’s ability to continuously advance its proprietary portfolio, bringing to fruition projects that are sound from an industrial perspective and in harmony with the characteristics of the local areas. Calabria is now one of the regions that best represents our growth trajectory in the electricity market. Our strategy is structured around three pillars: i) agrivoltaic plants with highly competent and professional local agricultural partners; ii) premium ‘high yield’ wind farms; iii) BESS systems to capitalise on Calabria’s strategic value as a balancing market zone between Sicily and the rest of Southern Italy.”

Canalicchi has been developed using an advanced agrivoltaic configuration, with modules installed on single-axis trackers and an expected annual output of approximately 36 GWh, equivalent to the consumption of around 13 300 Italian households.

It is estimated that 17 388 t of CO 2 e/y will be avoided, confirming the project’s tangible contribution to the decarbonisation of the energy system.

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