FVS Dean Moor Ltd receives development consent for Dean Moor solar farm

FVS Dean Moor Solar Farm Ltd has announced that its Dean Moor solar farm has secured development consent (DCO) from the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, for its proposed 150 MW solar farm, situated between Gilgarran and Branthwaite in Cumbria, UK.

Dean Moor Solar Farm is a joint venture between Firma Energy Ltd and ib vogt UK Ltd, coming together under FVS Dean Moor Ltd. Once operational, the Dean Moor solar farm will generate enough clean electricity to power approximately 50 000 homes every year – strengthening regional energy security and accelerating progress towards net zero.

This approval follows a rigorous and detailed DCO process, including statutory consultation, extensive community engagement, and examination by the Planning Inspectorate.

Daniel Kiremidjian, Head of UK and Nordics at ib vogt GmbH, commented: “We are delighted that development consent has been granted for Dean Moor solar farm. This is a significant milestone for ib vogt in the UK and reflects the hard work of our team and partners, as well as the constructive engagement with local communities and stakeholders throughout the process. This marks a major milestone: the first project within ib vogt UK to achieve a DCO from the Planning Inspectorate, a significant achievement for our growing UK pipeline. Dean Moor will make a meaningful contribution to the UK’s clean energy transition, and we look forward to progressing to the next phase of delivery.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer issue of 2026 is out now! The new issue starts with a regional report on Latin America and the Caribbean, considering the benefits and challenges of renewable energy development in the region. The issue also covers topics such as lubricants, digitalisation, the importance of ports, battery storage technology, and more! With contributors from industry leaders including ABB, WindEurope, Sungrow, among others, this is an issue not to miss.