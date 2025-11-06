Alight receives grant from the EU Innovation Fund

Alight, a leading Nordic solar developer and independent power producer, has been awarded a multi-million grant from the European Commission’s Innovation Fund 2024 for its solar project in Loviisa, Finland, that is co-developed with Finnish renewable firm 3Flash.

The planned solar park is a large scale project with a planned capacity of approximately 120 MW, with a co-located battery energy storage system (BESS) of approximately 45 MW. The project is located in Loviisa, in southeastern Finland, and designed with a focus on agrivoltaics – integrating solar energy production with agricultural land use. The innovative design utilises AI and trackers, optimizing both energy yield and agricultural productivity.

The Innovation Fund grant recognizes the project’s innovative and replicable approach and its alignment with EU sustainability goals. Once commissioned, the solar park will support Finland and Europe’s climate ambitions by delivering about 155 GWh of electricity annually, enough to power around 31 000 households.

The project spans over 225 ha. and is currently advancing through the zoning process, with the application expected to be submitted shortly. Subject to permitting and grid connection milestones, construction could commence in 2026. The grant agreement with the European Commission is to be signed by March 2026, and the process of signing a power purchase agreement (PPA) with a corporate offtaker is ongoing.

“We are honoured to see our project recognised by the European Commission as a leading example of innovation in renewable energy, and proud to set a new benchmark for an agrivoltaic hybrid park in the Nordics. This solar park with integrated battery storage will deliver clean power and flexibility services to the Finnish grid, while also demonstrating how solar can co-exist with and support agricultural productivity. The Innovation Fund grant is a testament to the combined expertise of Alight and 3Flash, and our commitment to a more sustainable future,” added Warren Campbell, CEO of Alight.

“It’s great to see Finnish projects succeeding once again in the EU Innovation Fund call! We need new net-zero technology initiatives across different sectors as we move away from a fossil-based economy. Success in EU-level funding rounds demonstrates how Finland’s strong innovation and technology expertise can provide highly interesting solutions to address global challenges,” concluded Minister of the Environment and Climate, Sari Multala.

