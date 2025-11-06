BOOM Power completes sale of Firsfield and Osgodby solar farm

BOOM Power has completed the sale of Firsfield solar farm in West Suffolk and Osgodby solar farm in North Yorkshire to Enray Power, marking a significant milestone in its mission to accelerate the delivery of high-integrity renewable energy infrastructure across the UK.

Firsfield solar farm is located to the east of Firsfield in the parish of Bardwell, West Suffolk, and spans approximately 237 acres of rural land. The development has an installed capacity of approximately 71 MWp, with an export capacity of up to 46.9 MW (AC), and was granted planning permission by West Suffolk Council in April 2024. The approval, secured under delegated powers with no objections from statutory consultees, followed the submission of a comprehensive Environmental Statement. The consented scheme includes a range of biodiversity enhancements – such as habitat creation and skylark mitigation – designed to achieve no net loss of species territories.

Osgodby solar farm is located to the north-east of Osgodby and north-west of Cliffe Common, North Yorkshire. The project spans 166 acres and will generate up to 42.9 MW of low-carbon electricity for the local distribution network over a 40-year period. Planning approval was granted in July 2022 by Selby District Council.

Jack Spurway, Head of Planning at BOOM Power, commented: “From day one we set a clear brief for both sites: robust design, thorough environmental assessment, and genuine community engagement. Securing consent with strong biodiversity outcomes and a clear delivery pathway reflects that approach. We are pleased to see these high-quality projects move forward into the next phase.”

Both projects reflect BOOM Power’s commitment to responsible, design-led development – balancing technical excellence with environmental sensitivity. Each site was carefully selected for its grid strength, land suitability, and potential to deliver long-term ecological value through detailed stewardship and habitat management plans.

The sales form part of BOOM Power’s ongoing strategy to originate, design, and consent high-integrity renewable projects before working with trusted partners such as Enray Power to take them into delivery. Together, Firsfield and Osgodby solar farms will deliver over 110 MW of clean energy capacity, supporting local communities and contributing to the UK’s net-zero ambitions.

Mark Hogan, Founder of BOOM Power, concluded: “We’re incredibly proud to see both Firsfield and Osgodby progress to the next phase of their journey. These projects embody BOOM Power’s ethos – technical rigour, environmental responsibility, and long-term energy impact. Each site represents a tangible contribution to the UK’s clean energy future and a testament to the skill and dedication of our team.”

