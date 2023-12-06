Dar and Sun Africa sign MoU at COP28

International design and engineering firm, Dar Al-Handasah, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sun Africa, a renewable energy sector specialist with a portfolio of major renewable energy projects across Africa.

The agreement expands the partners’ close collaboration on energy transition and sustainable development projects across the continent, building on wider projects including seven photovoltaic farms in Angola, which will provide a total capacity of 380 MW and deliver renewable, sustainable energy to a million people in the country. Two of these plants – in Biópio and Baia Farta – were successfully inaugurated in 2022, and the remaining five plants are currently under construction.

Under the terms of the MoU, Dar will provide extensive technical assistance – including design, project management, and supervision of construction – for Sun Africa projects, initially in Angola and Nigeria, with the opportunity to expand the collaboration across Africa, to the Middle East, and to other potential markets.

Dar has also committed to support Sun Africa in obtaining funding for its up-coming energy transition and sustainable development projects in Africa.

Danny Aoun, Dar’s Regional Director of Operations, commented: “Our expanded understanding with Sun Africa builds on a track record of successful collaboration to deliver projects that drive sustainable development, empower people, and create value for communities. As world leaders convene in Dubai for COP28 UAE, the projects that Sun Africa and Dar have collaborated on offer examples of the impactful action we need to keep our world on track, and we look forward to greater collaboration in service to our shared mission.”

Adam Cortese, CEO of Sun Africa & UGT Renewables, added: “I am thrilled to announce our groundbreaking multi-continent alliance with Dar, a global engineer-ing powerhouse. Our strategic partnership extends far beyond borders, uniting two industry leaders in a mission to revolutionize renewable energy, transmission and distribution, off-grid solutions, and water purification. This collaboration not only signifies a pivotal moment for Sun Africa and UGT Renewables, but also amplifies our commitment to sustainable development on a global scale. Together, we are poised to create a lasting impact, delivering innovative solutions that address the world's pressing energy and environmental challenges.

“We are dedicated to assisting governments in developing integrated infrastructures that work harmoniously. We understand the financial complexities of these projects, and thus, we are committed to arranging favourable terms, including extended loan tenors. This approach ensures that our collaborative efforts not only contribute to environmental sustainability but also support economic growth and resilience in the regions we serve. This partnership with Dar is not just a collaboration, it is a bold step towards a greener and more sustainable future for us all.”

With a longstanding and successful track record, Dar also has been providing consultancy services on the projects where Sun Africa is the main developer, namely a 400 MWp photovoltaic farm in Lauca, a104 MWp photovoltaic farm in Icolo and Bengo, and Sun Africa’s separate drive to bring rural electrification to 65 municipalities and communes in Huila, Cunene, Cuando Cubango, and Namibe. This project also includes providing power distribution in the Lubango, Ondjiva, Cahama, Menongue and Bibala cities, as well as 448 rural water treatment systems in Huila, Cunene, Cuando Cubango and Namibe.

