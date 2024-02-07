Amazon and Vena Energy announce commercial operation of Australian solar farm

Amazon and Vena Energy have announced the commercial operation of a new 125 MW renewable energy project in Woleebee, Queensland. Consisting of over 250 000 solar photovoltaic (PV) panels, the Amazon Solar Farm Australia – Wandoan is expected to generate enough renewable energy to power more than 60 000 Australian homes each year.

“Amazon is on a path to power our operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025, and we’re proud to deliver new solar and wind projects in Australia, driving strong sustainability outcomes for our customers and local communities,” said Ken Haig, Head of Energy and Environment Policy, Asia Pacific and Japan, Amazon Web Services. “

Wandoan South Project

Amazon Solar Farm Australia – Wandoan is owned and operated by Vena Energy, and the renewable energy project is a part of the Wandoan South Project approved for 650 MW solar and 450 MW battery storage. This fully constructed solar project supported approximately 220 jobs (at peak construction) and hosted a diverse workforce from across the State. This included the direct involvement of the local workforce from within the Region, with 30% of the workforce hailing from the area during the initial phase of the construction program. These local services accounted for more than 15% of the Project’s awarded contracts.

“As leaders in Australia’s clean energy transition, Queensland is committed to partnering with international business and industry to deliver local growth. This announcement by Amazon and Vena Energy is further testament to the viability of our state for investment in renewable energy,” commented Mick de Brenni, Queensland Minister for Energy and Clean Economy Jobs. “Queensland’s legendary renewable resources, publicly-owned energy system and world-class Energy and Jobs Plan provide a strong foundation for investment, and the Amazon Solar Farm is the latest renewable energy project to come online as a result.”

By harnessing the power of over 250 000 solar PV panels, the Project in collaboration with Amazon, not only generates clean energy but also fosters local economic growth, creating jobs and supporting businesses. We are proud to play a pivotal role in the Queensland’s renewable energy transition, working hand in hand with local communities to unlock the full potential of a greener and more sustainable tomorrow.”

The entire Wandoan South Project, will provide in excess of 1000 GWh of clean energy, annually, to the Western Downs Region. This entire Project includes the Amazon Solar Project Australia – Wandoan, the proposed Wandoan South Solar 2, and ancillary support from Queensland’s largest utility scale battery, the Wandoan South Battery Energy Storage System.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles weather analysis, geothermal solutions, energy storage technology, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at the future of renewables in North America, and a report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, on how Iceland utilises its unique geology for renewable energy.