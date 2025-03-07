Pegasus Group helps secure consent for UK’s first Grey Belt solar farm

Pegasus Group has announced that planning permission has been granted for Burcot solar farm, following the decision to allow the planning appeal.

Pegasus justified why and how the site meets the definition of ‘Grey Belt’ in accordance with the tests outlined in paragraph 155 of the new National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF). This was accepted by the Local Planning Authority (LPA) and the reason for refusal withdrawn. This concurred with the latest Planning Policy Guidance (PPG) issued after the Inquiry had closed. The Inspector supported the agreed position that the proposals were no longer ‘inappropriate’ in the Green Belt. The Inspector, having regard to Paragraph 153 of the Framework, affirmed Pegasus’ position that there is no requirement to separately assess the impact of the development on the openness of the Green Belt, or purposes of including land within it.

The remaining issue considered at the Inquiry was the site comprises 100% best and most versatile (BMV) agricultural land; a mix of Grade 2 and Grade 3a.

Pegasus proved that greater weight should be given to the Framework, particularly in comparison to the PPG that dates from 2015. Pegasus also demonstrated to the Inspector that less weight should be given to the Written Ministerial Statement of 2015, and compelling evidence is not required to allow solar farms on BMV agricultural land.

The Inspector agreed with Pegasus’ approach of demonstrating that Ethical Power had given consideration of reasonable alternatives without the need to adopt a sequential test for proposals on BMV land, and that this approach was “reasonable and proportionate”.

In conclusion, the Inspector agreed with Pegasus planning balance in favour of the proposed development, whereby substantial weight should be given to the proposals contribution to meeting the Government ambitions renewable energy targets.

It is understood that this is the first solar farm that has been allowed on appeal due to its new designation as ‘Grey Belt’ and is expected to provide a useful benchmark for the potential reach of the new policy. The South Oxfordshire solar farm is also expected to help generate 49.9 MW of renewable electricity for the National Grid, enough to supply to equivalent of around 19 000 ‘typical’ homes.

Pegasus provided planning and environment consultancy at all stages of the development, as well as expert witness evidence at the appeal, with Andrew Cook (Executive Director, Environment) and Nigel Cussen (Senior Planning Director). This was supported by Henri Scanlon (Associate Planner) and the wider project team providing testimony for the project. Odette Chalaby, Barrister at No5 Chambers, acted for Ethical Power at appeal.

Nigel Cussen, Senior Planning Director at Pegasus Group, said: “We’re delighted to see Ethical Power’s solar farm granted permission today. The decision by the Inspector to designate the site at Grey Belt development provides much needed clarity in this area and will no doubt help inform future decisions and proposals. There is an urgent demand for the UK to increase its supply of renewable energy, particularly if we are expected to be meet net-zero targets, and this project will go a long way in meeting this demand.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our last issue of the year! The Winter issue of Energy Global is out now; this issue kicks off with a guest comment from Veronica Maxted, Director of Renewables at RS Group before moving on to a regional report on the current state of the renewables industry in North America. This edition of the magazine also explores key topics such as inspection and maintenance, solar optimisation, energy storage technology, geothermal drilling and operations, and much more. With contributions from key industry leaders such as Viridien, Hexagon, DNV Energy Systems, and Halliburton, among others, dive into the issue and see what you could learn.