Enviromena starts construction of UK solar farm

Enviromena, a UK-based independent power producer, has started construction on two solar farm projects in Shropshire.

The projects at Rock Farm near Ludlow and Steeraway near Telford, which have a combined solar capacity of 90 MWp, mark the latest phase of delivery within En-viromena’s growing UK portfolio, as the company continues to scale its development, construction, and long-term ownership of solar assets.

Both projects which are supported by government-backed Contracts for Differ-ence (CfD) were acquired by Enviromena in the summer of 2025. Module installation at both projects is set to take place in early summer and both projects are on track to be energised by the end of 2026.

In total, nearly 125 000 solar modules are to be installed across both sites and once operational, the projects are expected to generate nearly 90 000 MWh of clean electricity annually. The projects are expected to power around 33 000 UK homes each year, while avoiding more than 15 000 t of carbon dioxide emissions, making a meaningful contribution to both national decarbonisation targets and the expansion of domestic energy generation.

Gary Hales, COO at Enviromena, said: “Starting construction at Steeraway and Rock Farm is another important step in delivering new solar capacity at scale in the UK. These projects are part of a long-term programme to build and operate infrastructure that provides reliable, domestic power while supporting the transition to a lower-carbon energy system.

“In an increasingly uncertain geopolitical environment, the role of secure, homegrown energy has never been more important. Developments like these help strengthen resilience in the UK’s electricity system while reducing reliance on external sources of energy.”

In addition to renewable energy generation, the projects will deliver environmental enhancements, including biodiversity improvements and landscaping measures designed to integrate the sites into the surrounding environment while supporting local wildlife.

The Shropshire projects form part of a wider pipeline of solar and storage developments being progressed across the UK and Europe with onsite construction works set to commence on over 100 MWp of further projects this summer

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