UK Power Networks Services build renewables portfolio

UK Power Networks Services is expanding its portfolio of key infrastructure assets with the acquisition of UU Solar, from SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust LLP (SEEIT).

The deal with SEEIT sees UK Power Networks Services taking ownership of 70 solar, wind, and hydro energy plants, generating 68.7 MW of electricity for United Utilities Water (UUW). The portfolio is underpinned by a long-term power purchase agreement with UUW.

UK Power Networks Services has a long history of managing large asset portfolios for clients with critical national infrastructure and this investment will represent another strategic addition to its broad portfolio.

“Our vision is to deliver sustainable, reliable energy and we see this renewables portfolio as a natural fit. Our long-term objective is to grow our technology and geographic footprint in the renewables sector,” said Director of UK Power Networks Services David Mitchell. “We have been building our capacity in this sector in recent years and recently delivered one of the largest solar car ports in the UK. This acquisition has been carefully negotiated to achieve a good price and is another example of us investing in large portfolios of key renewable UK assets.”

