DNV deploys resource measurement stations in Italy

DNV, an independent energy expert and assurance provider, has deployed an innovative network of solar resource measurement stations across Italy to enhance renewable energy development. These advanced installations track solar irradiance and albedo – the fraction of sunlight reflected by a surface – alongside soiling data, enabling precise system optimisation and maximised energy yield, with unprecedented data accuracy. By delivering real-time insights and long-term analysis, the network supports both immediate project efficiency and strategic energy planning.

This nationwide deployment supports Italy’s push to meet its National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) targets and plays a strategic role in scaling up solar capacity. Unlike standard systems, DNV’s stations include dedicated albedo sensors tailored for bifacial solar modules – an increasingly dominant technology now accounting for nearly 40% of new solar projects in Italy. DNV research shows that optimising for albedo can increase energy output by up to 15%.

“Italy has enormous solar potential, but turning that potential into performance depends on accurate, site-specific data,” said Santiago Blanco, Vice President and Regional Director for Southern Europe, Energy Systems at DNV. “Our precise measurement stations provide exactly the kind of actionable insight developers need to deliver on Italy’s energy transition and Paris Agreement goals.”

The project's technical sophistication reflects DNV's industry leadership and commitment to R&D-driven solutions. Each station is equipped with advanced soiling measurement capabilities, helping operators reduce cleaning costs by up to 30% while maintaining peak performance. This is especially important for bifacial modules, where ground reflectivity and cleanliness have a significant impact on energy output. The albedo analytics specifically address the growing market for bifacial solar technology, where traditional measurement approaches often fall short.

The project was developed in partnership with Cubico Sustainable Investments, reflecting a shared commitment to accelerating the clean energy transition through data-driven innovation and demonstrating DNV's ability to combine global expertise with local market needs.

For project developers, DNV’s resource measurement stations offer a comprehensive suite of benefits:

Accurate solar irradiance and albedo data to improve bifacial module performance.

Soiling ratio monitoring to optimise cleaning schedules and lower O&M costs.

Reliable solar resource assessments to guide new site development and investment decisions.

As Italy targets a doubling of solar capacity by 2030, high-fidelity data will be essential to balancing grid integration, investment returns, and sustainability goals. With this deployment, DNV reinforces its role as a key technical partner for the country’s energy future, helping developers optimise energy production and operational efficiency.

